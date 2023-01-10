Jio Introduces 5G Upgrade Data Plan in India; Check out the Details!

Jio’s 5G rollout is in full swing and providing aid to this is the new 5G Upgrade data plan, which has been silently launched in India. The new data pack will provide users with unlimited 5G data in eligible areas. Here’s what this plan offers.

Jio 5G Upgrade Plan: Benefits and Validity

The new Jio 5G Upgrade plan is priced at Rs 61 and provides users with unlimited 5G data. On top of this, there’s access to 6GB of high-speed 4G data. The plan is an add-on, which means that it requires an existing plan and will also rely on the plan’s validity.

The new data plan is compatible with plans costing Rs 119, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 199, and Rs 209. It will also work in cities with Jio True 5G and for users who have been invited to join the Jio Welcome Offer.

So, if you are able to use 5G in your area and are already a part of the trial, you can access the Rs 61 data plan via the company’s website or the MyJio app. To recall, Jio introduced the beta trial of its True 5G services back in October 2022.

The new 5G network was initially introduced in four cities, namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. At present, Jio’s 5G services have reached more than 90 cities as of now. Recently, the services were introduced in Assam, Guwahati, Mangalore, Belgaum, Solapur, Hubli-Dharwad, Chertala, Warangal, and Karimnagar.

For those who don’t know, Jio 5G is based on the SA (Standalone) structure and has a mix of 5G spectrum bands, ranging from 700MHz, 3500MHz, and 26GHz bands. It also supports carrier aggregation for seamless connectivity.

So, will you go for the new Jio 5G Upgrade data plan? Let us know in the comments below.