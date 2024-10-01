Is PlayStation Network Down? Check PS5, PS4 Server Status

Were you ready to sit down for some late-night Stellar Blade (review) action or some early-morning Astro Bot (review) surfing? Then you might have already got the error of being unable to connect to your account or play any PlayStation games. Do not worry as the issue is global and has nothing to do with your PSN account or PlayStation device. This sudden global outage has all PlayStation users kicked out of their games as the PlayStation network makes it difficult for all gamers to connect to their service. Check live PSN status here.

Update (2:30 AM PT): All PSN services are back up and running with no reported major issues.

PlayStation Network Server Status

The sudden PlayStation Network outage started today and as of now is still unresolved. As per the PSN server status page, Account management, Gaming and social, and PlayStation Store, all PSN services are down. If you click the account section, it says, “You might have difficulty signing in or creating an account for PlayStation Network. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

On the other hand, the gaming and social section says, “You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.” However, the most interesting part is, that even the PS store is affected by this server outage as the PlayStation Store section says “You might have difficulty getting products in the PlayStation Store.”

While it seems Sony is working on fixing the issue, it has been in that status for a long time. The PlayStation network server issue prevents players from signing in, creating accounts, purchasing, downloading, or even searching games and streaming them. As per the current details, affected PlayStation devices from this PSN server issue are PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, Web, or any other PlayStation device.

Interestingly, PlayStation Direct is the only service currently working as per the server status page. Sony PlayStation has yet to respond to this global server outage. While the server status page says they are working on it. We are awaiting a reply or a quick fix from the blue brand’s end. With the recent PS5 Pro reveal, Sony must make their services more fluent than ever as the PS5 Pro price didn’t go well with fans.

Are you among the PlayStation users suffering from a server outage? Tell us how you feel about such a long server status error preventing you from playing your favorite games in the comments below.