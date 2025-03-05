PlayStation Beta Program Announced: Here’s How to Sign Up

Of all the test features we would ever dream of participating in, we have all dreamt of playtesting new PS features before anyone else. Well, that dream is becoming a reality for many as a new beta program for PlayStation has been announced that will let almost everyone try out upcoming PS5 features and even games.

Announced on the official PlayStation blog, the PS beta program will be an ‘easy and centralized place‘ for gamers to express interest in a range of future PlayStation betas. The program’s concept is intended to be a single registration for everything. That means once you sign up for the program, you can gain access to participating upcoming PS5 and PC games, new PS5 console features, PS App features, and user experiences on PlayStation.com.

However, some requirements exist before players end up signing on the PlayStation beta program. To be fully eligible, players must:

Have a valid account for the PS Network in good standing with a current email address.

Must live in the region where the PlayStation beta program is available.

Must meet the legal age requirement in their region.

How to Sign up for the PlayStation Beta Program

Thankfully, registering for the PS beta program is quite easy. For starters, players must visit the official PS beta program website and then follow the steps below.

Once there, click on the Join now button.

button. Sign into PSN by providing your email and password.

Click the Continue button to resume the process.

button to resume the process. Read through the program’s terms, check the I Agree box , and finally click the Agree button .

, and finally click the . Fill up the rest of the details. This will include your favorite genres, play modes, platforms, playstyles, and more.

Once done, click on the Continue button.

And you’re all done! You’ll now see a confirmation screen with the rest of the details being emailed to you. Do note that PlayStation has mentioned that not all players might be able to join up just yet because of overwhelming demand. So the entire process above gets you considered for beta participation but doesn’t promise selection!

Nonetheless, are you excited about PlayStation’s new beta program? Let us know in the comments below!