PlayStation Has a “Big Marketing Deal” to Announce and It Might Be GTA 6

While Rockstar is known for being inclusive to all console platforms, there might be a little bias for GTA 6. And that comes in the form of the latest insider claim. According to the report, it seems that Sony and Rockstar Games may be teaming up for a GTA 6 marketing deal.

Sources on X, notably @DetectiveSeeds, have reported that Sony plans to reveal two unannounced PlayStation partnerships before its summer event. This has led to speculation, with @GTAVI_Countdown among those suggesting a Sony collaboration with Rockstar Games for Grand Theft Auto 6. This is not the first time PlayStation and GTA 6 have been mentioned together for marketing.

Will PlayStation Reveal the GTA 6 Trailer 2 First?

On September 4, 2024, the same insider also revealed the same news, claiming in an X post that Sony is working on a marketing deal with Rockstar’s upcoming game. In the post, he says,

“PlayStation has established a marketing deal with Rockstar for GTA 6. It is NOT a timed release deal, or any exclusivity to it. This will be shown in a future GTA6 trailer.”

Although he ends the post by saying that people don’t need to believe him, we all know how Sony loves to have a piece of the pie early on. Earlier this year, a retail store revealed Sony had shared release date information with them.

However, we debunked the store listings within a day as the store apologized. With only six months remaining for the GTA 6 release, it is possible that a trailer is in the works and PlayStation might want to get hold of it.

A marketing agreement between Sony and Rockstar Games presents substantial mutual benefits. With its dominant console market share, Sony and Grand Theft Auto 6 are projected to generate billions in initial sales.

As such, they are ideally positioned to collaborate profitably. Furthermore, their relationship, dating back to Grand Theft Auto 3, provides a strong foundation for such a partnership. However, Sony or Rockstar have yet to comment on this information.

For now, if the deal goes through, we can expect PlayStation to showcase GTA 6 trailer 2 early. What do you think about the Sony PlayStation and GTA 6 marketing deals? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.