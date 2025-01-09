Sony Will Soon Let You ‘Smell’ Game Elements in PlayStation

Sony is aiming to inject an unexpected element into what promises to be a groundbreaking year for video games. At CES 2025, Sony showcased a new tech concept to let PlayStation gamers smell what they are playing.

Yes, you can get up close and personal with your favorite video game characters thanks to a new tech from Sony. The smell tech is a part of Sony’s ‘Future Immersive Entertainment Concept.’ The tech giant unveiled a new trailer showcasing “The Last of Us” as the inaugural game to utilize this futuristic technological advancement.

The two-minute video shares that the players will have the chance to engage in an environment from their favorite games. In the video, we see a small part of the Naughty Dog’s masterpiece, The Last of Us. The gaming experience in the post-apocalyptic war is upgraded thanks to Sony’s next-gen audio tech, atmospherics, and haptics, where scent is added for more depth. The video says,

This Future Immersive Entertainment Concept aims to explore these possibilities. This proof-of-concept project combines the latest location-based technologies, Sony Crystal LED panels, engaging audio, haptics, scent and atmospherics to fully immerse you into the world of the story.

Earlier, Sony patented the Smell-O-Vision-style game smell system. So, Sony may use this tech for the scent part of the experience. Sony has not specified any release dates for Future Immersive Entertainment. Well, until there is more news, The Last of Us season 2 is coming this year for the fans.

Microsoft did a pizza-scented Xbox controller tech back in 2013. However, this new Sony Future Immersive Entertainment Concept seems far beyond just the smell of one particular thing.

Sony says, “One of the pillars of Sony’s creative entertainment vision is the idea of narrative everywhere, where stories from Sony are transformed across new and exciting mediums.” So, will it be something like a theme park with the best PlayStation exclusives, all fans can witness? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on smelling characters in video games? Do tell us in the comments below.