Gamers Are Trolling PS5 Pro’s Price Tag and for Good Reason

After spending months racked with excitement, this is what I get!? A 9-minute showcase giving us a console with improvements that can barely be called that. As a gamer worth his salt, I was eagerly waiting for the PS5 Pro only to be left wishing I wasn’t one at all.

In the name of Pro, Sony gives us a few measly improvements — a larger GPU, Ray Tracing, and AI-driven upscaling. And while I would have been okay with these minor upgrades, asking $699 for a disc-less, stand-less console had me dumbfounded. To pay a premium of over $200, it hardly makes sense to declare the latter the winner in the official PS5 vs PS5 Pro battle. However, what got me the most was the reaction from the gaming community.

Within minutes of the PS5 Pro launch, gamers took to social media to mock Sony for its exorbitant $700 PS5 Pro pricing. And truth be told, I wholeheartedly agree with them. This compilation of X posts, Reddit threads, and whatnot showcases just how gamers are furious and disappointed with Sony. But of course, as we are gamers, we have to be cheeky about it. You'll need THREE jobs to get a PS5 Pro. pic.twitter.com/WjYbMhwjYJ— colteastwood (@Colteastwood) September 10, 2024 PS5 Pro being $699 is one of the funniest things I have seen in a long time. It reminds me of this beautiful snapshot in time. pic.twitter.com/dgZQ9EkgDM — teraflare (@xloadingscreen) September 10, 2024

Flat-out mocking the PS5 Pro price, people online are already talking about having multiple jobs to even afford the console. And digging dirt from the past to remind you of your new mistakes, sound familiar? HAH! $700 fucking dollars for a digital-only “PS5 Pro” that’s theoretically doing what these companies promised us we’d get at the beginning. 😂



This industry is scamming you. Don’t support this! Don’t give them permission to be this lazy and greedy. pic.twitter.com/isNW68AH7J— Rob (Ro2R) (@Ruleof2Review) September 10, 2024

Some are even angrier and are calling out Sony for charging such a high price for such measly improvements. I don’t know if the industry is scamming us, but I sure don’t want to protect the PS5 Pro’s reputation against this guy. PS5 Pro is £700 holy fucking shit. pic.twitter.com/uSGMf8E0XA— Nfinity (@NfinityBL) September 10, 2024 It's called the PS5 Pro because you're Pro-bably not gonna buy it — 💙🌕❄️ (@StellaNoxEclair) September 10, 2024

While some are infuriated over the PS5’s sky-high pricing, others are simply suggesting we hang up our console hates and build a PC instead. As someone who already has a beautiful Lenovo Legion, I would suggest you put your Pro white-console dreams to rest and join the dark side instead. £700 on a PS5 pro. Fuck that. @PlayStation you’re having a laugh. I’d rather spend that upgrading my PC and it’s already 100x better than a PS5 Pro. pic.twitter.com/sI0NTvDb3Y— @ndrew (@andy_baldy) September 10, 2024 Ps5 pro at 700 ???? Was concord that bad for you @Sony ???? Pc is a thing I hope every one wakes up and realize for about 3-4 hundered extra they can grab a pc ???? Ya smoking crack— ODB (@Ilikeemthic) September 10, 2024

I am furious over such a long wait and so much disappointment. However, gamers who have just woken up from their sleep are confused as to why the poor console is being bashed. Without saying a lot, let’s just say Sony did mess up with the price hike of the “Pro” console.

However, I do have to wonder how Concord will look on the PS5 Pro. Wait, I can’t, can I? It’s dead. Just like this console’s sales.

Who the fuck needs a ps5 pro, if you’re lagging in a ps5 game just play the ps4 version— Rad Milk Circle Chain (@RaceplayShawty) September 10, 2024

Where’s Your God Now Sony?

As someone who grew up binging PlayStation games and so much money spent on them, I have to say I am more than disappointed. Sony pathetically skirted its way around this new console reveal and slapped us with numbers like 45% more rendering. Well, I am 100% disappointed.

Well, Sony, it took me more than nine minutes to judge your four-year-long decision to launch this so-called “improvement.” Guess I’m a Pro too. As I furiously bang away at my keyboard, all I can wonder is, Where’s your God now, Sony? Well….not in Ragnarok as even that is coming to PC. Do you think the Ps5 Pro is overpriced or has everyone gone crazy? Tell us in the comments below.