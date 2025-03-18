PlayStation Forms New Studio Dark Outlaw Games with Former Call of Duty Veterans

In recent years, we have witnessed Sony shutting down more studios than building new ones. Well, that wait is finally over. Confirmation now shows that former Call of Duty Zombies lead Jason Blundell is working with PS Studios. Dark Outlaw Games is the newly established first-party studio that has joined PlayStation Studios.

While there is no official confirmation from the big blue giants of the video games industry yet, Blundell shared this news in a recent interview. Appearing on Jeff Gerstmann’s Bonus Podcast on YouTube, he says, “The studio is called Dark Outlaw Games.” As he continues saying,

“We’ve been working away in the shadows for a while, when we’ve got something to talk about we’ll step out into the light. The story for me is about the game, not about the studio. So the reason we’re not doing a fanfare or shouting about it from the rooftops is like, let’s get something.”

PlayStation First Party Studio Working On New IP

Blundell’s Dark Outlaw Games is his second PlayStation collaboration. His prior studio, Deviation Games, which aimed for a PlayStation exclusive, shut down in 2024 after his departure in 2022. The reveal of Dark Outlaw Games and its new IP has confirmed reports of a new Blundell-led PlayStation studio. At least we can speculate that the new PlayStation first-party studio will not be working on a failure like Concord.

Blundell especially thanked Sony, saying, “It’s such a privilege to be able to do it with Sony as a new first-party studio. Sony doesn’t start up first-party studios all the time, so to have that privilege is humbling.” It is possible that Dark Outlaw Games will work on the unannounced live service multiplayer for PlayStation.

Although we do not know which category of games the new PS Studio will work on, we can expect Sony to pounce on their Call of Duty counterparts. Despite acquiring established studios like Bungie, Insomniac Games, and Bluepoint Games to strengthen its first-party offerings, Sony has also experienced a wave of studio shutdowns and overhauls, including Firewalk, Japan Studio, London Studio, Neon Koi, and Pixelopus, since 2021. In addition to acquisitions, the new first-party studio should have some impactful projects ready for Sony down the line.

What are your thoughts on PlayStation forming the new studio Dark Outlaw Games? Can the former veteran from Call of Duty take PS to new heights?