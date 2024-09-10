Sony Unveils PS5 Pro with a Larger GPU and AI Upscaling

After a flurry of leaks, rumors, and a whole lot of waiting, the moment is here. At its Technical Presentation, Sony officially unfurled the curtains off the PS5 Pro. The new console comes with a few incremental improvements including a large GPU, Ray Tracing, and more. Let’s talk about it below.

At the short and sweet PS5 Pro Presentation, Mark Cerny the Lead System Architect of the PS5 and PS4, spoke about the console. Cerny divided the PS5 Pro improvements into what he called ‘the big three.’ These include a larger GPU, Advanced Ray Tracing, and AI-driven upscaling.

First, the PS5 Pro now comes with a larger GPU, providing 45% more rendering for gameplay. This is due to 67% more Compute Units and 28% larger memory. This should naturally help with enhanced gameplay.

The technical presentation went into further detail by noting that gamers can now enjoy higher fidelity with a smoother frame rate through the PS5 Pro. While no mention was made of 120 FPS, we can assume that the same 60 FPS will now look better.

Complementing that is PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, the company’s AI upscaling solution that uses machine learning tech to provide sharper image quality and add enhanced details. Cerny showcased the same by comparing the same games across both the new and old consoles.

Last but not least is improved Ray Tracing that will provide more dynamic reflection and light refraction. This will let the PS5 Pro cast rays up to triple the speeds compared to the original PS5. Games made for the PS5 Pro will have an enhanced logo on their label.

The PS5 Pro will cost $699.99, £699.99, €799.99, and ¥119,980. The console will officially launch for markets on November 7 with pre-orders to open on September 26th. The console will come 2 TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller and a copy of Astro’s Playroom pre-installed.

Furthermore, the PS5 Pro will be a disc-less console but gamers can purchase the Disc Drive separately. All in all, it was an announcement that left us equal parts intrigued and sad.

That being said, what do you think about the PS5 Pro? Let us know in the comments below!