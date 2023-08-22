iPhone 15 Pro Max May Be Replaced by iPhone 15 Ultra

As we move toward the end of August and near the launch of the iPhone 15 series, it would make sense for rumors to be in overdrive. We are now hearing that there might be a new iPhone 15 Ultra model, something we got a hint of earlier this year. Take a look at what’s expected.

So, an iPhone 15 Ultra This Year?

AppleInsider‘s Andrew O’Hara has revealed that Apple might launch a new iPhone 15 Ultra (following its usage of the Ultra moniker for last year’s Apple Watch and even for its silicon). And this won’t be a fifth iPhone in the lineup but a replacement for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman tipped at an iPhone Ultra but this was expected in 2024 with the iPhone 16 series. Although later on, Gurman suggested that this could end up happening this year. From what we have gathered now, it seems like Apple might stick to ‘Plan B’ and launch the iPhone 15 Ultra next month.

The Ultra model will most likely come with different and more high-end features like the inclusion of a 10x periscope lens, a large screen with the possibility of ‘recording-breaking‘ thinner bezels, an Action button, a titanium chassis, and more improvements. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected with such features and hence, it could be the Ultra model in reality. Here’s a late Friday tidbit I’ve heard for #iPhone15. Multiple sources have told me Apple will indeed use the “iPhone 15 Ultra” monicker for the plus-sized pro phone. This was an early rumor that got backpedaled. Most have since referred to it as iPhone 15 Pro Max. — Andrew O'Hara (@Andrew_OSU) August 19, 2023

This move could help Apple make the eldest model stand out significantly. The current Pro models don’t have a lot of difference and maybe a change in the naming scheme and new features could do the deed while creating more hype for the same. And if this will happen, the price is bound to go up. The iPhone 15 Pro models are already expected to see an increase in price and this could be truer for the iPhone 15 Ultra.

The 2023 iPhones are likely to include the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15 Pro, besides the rumored Ultra model. All of them could have Dynamic Island, a 48MP camera, and a USB Type-C port (a first for an iPhone), thus, making it all the more important for Apple to make its most expensive iPhone different! A lot of improvements and upgrades are awaited too.

The iPhone 15 series could launch on September 12 or 13 and we can get an official announcement any time. We will keep you posted with the details, so, stay tuned. Also, are you excited about the alleged iPhone 15 Ultra? Will you buy it? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Pro Max