Apple May Be Prepping Up a More Expensive ‘iPhone Ultra’ Model

Apple might be planning to introduce an even more expensive, top-of-the-line iPhone than the current Pro models. And this model could go with the Ultra moniker, which was recently used with the high-end Apple Watch that launched recently.

A More Expensive iPhone Could Be in the Works!

Mark Gurman’s recent Power On newsletter talks about the possibility of a new high-end iPhone, which would cost even more than the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is said to arrive in 2024 and could potentially be called the iPhone 16 Ultra.

“But instead of renaming the Pro Max ‘the Ultra,’ Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone above both Pro models. Internally, the company has discussed doing just that — potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release,” said Gurman.

With this, Apple could be increasing the average sales price of the iPhones, which Tim Cook deems won’t be a problem for people to splurge. To recall, Apple started off by offering the $999 iPhone X back in 2017 and now offers the top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1,599 for the 1TB model. If the purported iPhone Ultra makes it, expect the price of the high-end model to go beyond $1,999.

Of course, this model will bring along differentiating features like “further camera improvements, a faster chip, and perhaps an even larger display,” as stated by Gurman. But, it remains to be seen what actually will happen.

Gurman further clarifies that the Ultra iPhone model won’t be of a foldable nature as Appl is not focused on one for the near future. Although, it could introduce a larger foldable device, say, a foldable iPad or a foldable Mac.

And before all these plans fall into place, Apple will be launching the iPhone 15 series this year with the Pro models getting high-end features like a periscopic lens, more camera improvements, and much more. It is also expected to change its strategy for this year’s lineup by decreasing the prices of the non-Pro models and maybe increasing the costs of the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max.

It remains to be seen what new changes Apple will be making in the future. We shall get proper details once things get closer to the launch. So, it’s best to take these details with a grain of salt and wait for official information. We will keep you in the loop once more details arrive, so stay tuned. Do let us know if you will go for the rumored more expensive iPhone Ultra in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max