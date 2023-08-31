New iPhone 15 Details Leaked Ahead of September 12 Launch

Apple finally announced that the iPhone 15 series will launch on September 12 and as we are approaching the launch, it would be obvious to see rumors still coming our way. The latest comes from renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has shared some details regarding the iPhone 15 colors and production. Here are the details.

iPhone 15 Colors Leaked

Kuo has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max will come in gray, white, black, and blue colors, which doesn’t prove exciting. There’s no mention of any special color for this year, so, I assuming, it could be the rumored blue color with a hint of grey. This also means that we may not get the gold color for the iPhone 15 Pro, as rumored previously.

These options are said to match the titanium vibe, which will most likely be the material Apple will choose for the Pro models. The titanium build could be why the iPhone 15 Pro models will see a weight reduction and will be lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro. This also means that we may not get the gold color for the iPhone 15 Pro, as rumored previously. As for the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus, expect to see black, pink, yellow, blue, and green colorways. Given that the standard models go for vibrant color options, this year could be no different! iPhone 15 updates / iPhone 15更新https://t.co/K5SFMSdLiv— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 30, 2023

It is also revealed that the rumored production issue (of the iPhone 15 Pro) mainly due to the stacked CIS and the use of a titanium frame, has been resolved and hence, there might not be a delay in shipments. Although, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s mass production began late, so, we might not see a lot of units and its sale could be delayed. To recall, this has been suggested for a while.

Besides these details, we have some idea of what to expect. The iPhone 15 series will come with several changes like the introduction of a USB Type-C port, Dynamic Island and a 48MP main snapper for all models, a few design changes, and a number of upgrades. We can also expect the new Apple Watch Series 9 too.

Since the launch will take place in a few days, it would be best to wait until then to know what Apple will be serving on our plates this year. We will be covering everything in real time, so stay tuned. Are you excited for the new iPhones? Let us know in the comments below. Meanwhile, check out our iPhone 15 launch expectation article to know about the upcoming Apple launch.

Featured Image: iPhone 15 Pro Render