Apple Forced to Remove “Available Now” Claim from Apple Intelligence Page

Apple Intelligence hasn’t had the best of starts since it released last October. Not only did it suffer from a delayed launch, but the lack of revolutionary features and the inability to keep up with a specific timeline have further tainted its fate. In the midst of all that, Apple has also been on the receiving end of a lawsuit that accused them of falsely advertising AI features on the iPhone 16. As a result of this growing pressure, the company has removed the “Available now” claim from its Apple Intelligence homepage.

The latest development comes in the aftermath of US’ National Advertising Division (NAD) suggesting Apple to modify claims of the availability of its Apple Intelligence features. The agency inquired into the promotional materials Apple used for the sales of the iPhone 16 series. It found that they “reasonably conveyed” that all of their AI features were readily available at launch.

While the company did roll out some of the features like Image Playground, Genmoji, and ChatGPT integration, the NAD points out that the company’s disclosures and footnotes were “neither sufficiently clear and conspicuous nor close to the triggering claims”. So, to avoid incorrectly conveying the message that the features are available, the NAD has recommended Apple remove or modify the “Available Now” claim from its Apple Intelligence page.

Image Credit: Apple (screenshot by Ajaay Srinivasan/ Beebom)

When you now visit the Apple Intelligence homepage, you’ll no longer see the “Available Now” banner. This text was previously present underneath the “AI for the rest of us” text. As a response to NAD’s inquiry, Apple said:

While we disagree with the NAD’s findings related to features that are available to users now, we appreciate the opportunity to work with them and will follow their recommendations.

The NAD also found that Siri’s upcoming AI functions are also advertised under the “Available Now” banner. As a response, Apple has informed that these features may not be available as per their expected timeline. It has since discontinued the “More Personal Siri” promotional video from all sources.

The delay of the next-gen Siri and other promised Apple Intelligence features has forced Apple into a full-blown AI crisis. This has prompted CEO Tim Cook to make some changes at the corporate level. It’s now up to Apple to fix their own woes and keep up their promises to avoid further embarrassment.

What do you think about Apple Intelligence and NAD’s recommendations? Do you have hopes to see a better version of AI from Apple? Let us know in the comments.