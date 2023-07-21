Bad News Alert! iPhone 15 Launch Might Be Delayed

We have been hearing so much about the upcoming iPhone 15 series that it would be obvious for the excitement level to be at its peak. However, this new information might be bad news for those waiting for the new iPhones as there are chances that the launch might be delayed. Here’s what this is about.

iPhone 15 Launch Details Appear

A Bank of America (BOA) analyst Wamsi Mohan has suggested (via MacRumors) that Apple might delay the launch of the iPhone 15 series ‘by a few weeks.’ So, instead of a September launch, we might expect something in October.

There are also chances that the iPhone 15 lineup launch event could stick to Apple’s usual schedule but the shipments might be pushed to October. Something like this has happened with the iPhone 12 series, which was made available a little late due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If this happens, it could impact the iPhone 15 sales, especially in the September quarter. It remains to be seen what ends up shaping up.

In addition to this, another report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max might see some shortage in supply due to the problems in the manufacturing of their displays. It is suggested that Apple display suppliers are using a different making process to make the bezels thinner. To recall, the iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to feature ‘record-breakingly‘ thin bezels and could also come with a bigger display (6.2-inch for the 15 Pro and 6.8-inch for the 15 Pro Max).

Source: 9To5Mac

LG, however, facing issues with the new process and the displays are not passing the reliability tests. There’s Samsung as an alternative and some work is still on to solve this issue, which is the reason why a delay could be in the pipeline.

We don’t really know about Apple’s plans but if these details are true, we might not be able to get our hands on the new iPhone 15 as soon as they launch. Proper details are still awaited, so, we would suggest you wait for concrete details. The iPhone 15 series is expected to bring along several changes like a USB Type-C port, improved Dynamic Island, and a lot of other upgrades. We shall see what the new iPhones will be like and when they will be available for all. Keep on visiting Beebom.com for more updates, and do share your thoughts on the newly leaked information in the comments below.