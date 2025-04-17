Meta Walls Off Apple Intelligence from Facebook and WhatsApp

Apple hasn’t had a smooth sailing with its AI release. While we continue to see new AI features via iOS updates, Apple Intelligence has been at the receiving end of constant criticism following lengthy delays and underwhelming features, even facing a legal challenge for deceptively marketing its AI features on the iPhone 16. Fortunately, developers have a choice whether to include them on their apps. And, the latest one to make this call is Meta, which has reportedly blocked Apple Intelligence on its iOS apps.

According to Sorcererhat Tech, Meta appears to be blocking certain Apple Intelligence features on its apps on iPhones. One of its standout features – Writing tools that’s intended to work across apps for creating and rephrasing text with Apple Intelligence do not work on Meta apps including Facebook, Threads, and WhatsApp.

The feature, which is accessible upon tapping on a text field inside apps, no longer appears inside Meta’s iOS apps. The same is true for the Genmoji feature, which uses Apple Intelligence to create personalized emojis. It seems like Meta has removed the ability to add iOS stickers on its Instagram app, after a recent update.

Meta hasn’t shared any reasons for the unavailability of Apple Intelligence features. We think this might have a lot to do because of its Meta AI, which offers its own version of generating texts and images. Meta AI is accessible across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. So, it doesn’t make sense for the company to allow Apple Intelligence to work on these apps.

This isn’t a surprising move from Meta, as the company has had a fair share of disagreements with Apple. But it affects iPhone users the most. The inability to use Apple’s AI on Meta apps further elevates concerns about Apple Intelligence and its future.

What do you think about this move? Do you think Meta is right to block Apple’s AI on its apps? Or would you rather use Meta AI? Let us know in the comments.