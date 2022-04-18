iPhone 14 Schematics Leak Reveals Design Details for All Four Models

This year’s iPhone 14 series has been in the news for months now, and we can safely say that Apple will launch four of them, much like it has been doing for the past two generations, in 2022. We also have a clue about the iPhone 14 design, but the newly surfaced details give more insight into all the upcoming models. Here’s a look at what we know.

iPhone 14 Series Schematics Leaked

Leaked schematics of the iPhone 14 series have appeared on Weibo (via ShrimpApplePro on Twitter), giving us an idea of the design of the new models. This new leak suggests that there will be four iPhone 14 models: the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This also confirms that Apple will bid farewell to the mini model, considering its not-so-good market performance. This is something we have heard before so we can expect it to become true later this year. Early.

The leaked images primarily give us a look at the iPhone 14 series’ design. The iPhone 14 Pro models are seen with a massive rear camera hump, which could be due to the presence of the rumored 48MP primary camera. This will be a first for Apple and is expected to significantly improve low-light photography with the use of pixel-binning tech.

The standard, non-Pro models are expected to come with smaller camera bumps, meaning there won’t be a camera configuration upgrade for them.

Other Details Available

There’s no hint at the display of the iPhone 14 lineup but we have previous rumors to rely on. It is speculated several times in the past that the iPhone 14 will see a design upgrade with the inclusion of a “hole + pill” screen to replace the infamous notch. While the iPhone 14 and the 14 Pro are expected to have a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 14 Max and the 14 Pro Max are likely to include a massive 6.7-inch display.

It is also rumored that there will be different chipsets used for the iPhone 14 models. While the Pro variants are expected to come with the upcoming A16 Bionic chipset, the non-Pro models are likely to stick to the A15 Bionic chipset, much like the iPhone 13 series.

So far, other details include bigger batteries, new camera features, and more. The iPhone 14 series is expected to launch in September this year, and it is when we will get all the concrete information. Until then, we will keep you posted on the rumors that are bound to come our way to keep the excitement running. Hence, stay tuned, and do tell your thoughts on the new iPhone 14 leak in the comments below!

Featured Image Courtesy: Jon Prosser