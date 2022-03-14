iPhone 14 Pro Models Will Be the Only Ones to Include A16 Bionic Chip: Kuo

Apple recently introduced a bunch of new devices as its first launch of 2022, and now, Apple fans are waiting for the company to unveil its upcoming iPhone 14 series later this year. According to a recent report, Apple is looking to change things up a bit for its iPhone 14 line this year. We already know that the company will eliminate its iPhone mini model from its line due to low demand. Now, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple will have different chipsets for the standard and Pro iPhone 14 models.

iPhone 14, 14 Max to Be Powered by A15 Bionic Chipset

Reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently took to Twitter to suggest that Apple is planning to release its iPhone 14 line with both the A15 Bionic chipset as well as its unreleased A16 chipset.

It is suggested that the iPhone 14 and the 14 Max could pack the existing A15 Bionic chipset (also seen on the iPhone 13 and the new iPhone SE), while the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will come with its upcoming A16 chipset. This was further corroborated by 9to5Mac in its latest report. You can check out Kuo’s tweet right below. Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

This is unusual for Apple as the company integrates the same chipset for all its iPhone models every year. To recall, this strategy was last followed when Apple launched the iPhone 5C and the iPhone 5S with different chipsets.

Not only that, Kuo suggests that all four iPhone 14 models will come with 6GB of RAM, though previous rumors suggested that the higher-end models will come with 8GB of RAM. It is reported that while the iPhone 14 and the 14 Max will support LPDDR4X RAM, the Pro models will have LPDDR5 RAM.

Another thing to note is that this year, Apple will only introduce two screen size options: 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. And, it will be the first time an inexpensive iPhone will have a bigger 6.7-inch display.

Other than these details, all the iPhone 14 models are expected to include a 120Hz ProMotion display, improved battery life, and possible support for 48MP cameras with various improvements. However, it is surprising to imagine that Apple would go for the same chipset that powers its current cheapest iPhone for its upcoming flagship-grade iPhone 14 series. This might be a side-effect of the ongoing global chip shortage or just a change in strategy, differentiating the standard models from the Pro models as Apple has done with its Mac lineup.

Anyhow, we will share updates when we get some more official details. Until then, stay tuned and tell us what do you think about it and if you will buy an iPhone 14 model with last year’s chipset in the comments below.