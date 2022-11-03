Mkeke Cases for iPhone 14 Combine Aesthetics and Protection with Affordability

Ever since the iPhone 14 lineup was launched, there has been an abundance of clear cases and covers. While some promise good aesthetics, others boast reliable protection. However, we rarely find a product where a case lets you display your iPhone in all its glory and still protect it. Enter Mkeke, a case company that has been around for over 7 years and offers a wide variety of cases that protect and impress with their quality. I was attracted to Mkeke’s clear case selection for iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max right away. So I got myself a bunch of Mkeke cases for the phones. Here’s what I think about Mkeke’s cases and why they are one of the best clear cases for your iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max Cases: Overview

Mkeke Clear Cases: Unboxing Experience

While one may not think it, a big part of any product is the way you get to it. For me, taking out a case itself holds as much value as using it. While I have been annoyed by frustrating packaging in the past, Mkeke went the other way. The case arrives in a simple white box with an outline of the product upfront. You get your standard information on the back.

Now, once you open the box, you can pull out the Mkeke case in its plastic packaging using the handy flap up top. All you need to do then is remove the packaging that protects the case, and you’re there.

Unboxing the Mkeke clear case for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is simple. While you might be tempted to expect over-the-top boxes, Mkeke keeps it simple and elegant. Overall, the no-frills packing and protection for the case were a pleasant experience.

Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Case: Best Features

Design and Build

Once the cat was out of the bag, I peeked my eyes at the case itself and wasn’t disappointed. At first glance, the Mkeke cases seemed simple enough. However, as I paid more attention, I saw the finer details.

The first thing I noticed was the big air cushions around the case corners. These looked pretty cool and provided a rugged look to the case. This is also when I saw the Mkeke logo, which is on the edge of both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max cases. The case itself has covers for the volume and power buttons. Besides that, you also get your cutouts for the DND switch and charging port.

The back of the Mkeke case is clear and crafted using polycarbonate. You also get a cutout for your camera module with some safety built in (discussed in detail below).

If you’re not a fan of a plain transparent case, Mkeke offers color gradient selections for both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The beautiful color selections range from black and clear gradient to beautiful combinations like purple-blue, purple-green, purple-pink, and even red-green.

I tried on the vast selection of color options offered by Mkeke for both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and loved them. If you’re someone who loves good design and is open to experimenting with color shades, Mkeke clear cases are a perfect fit for you. Also, for environment-conscious users, you should know that Mkeke’s cases also abide by the Climate Pledge Friendly on Amazon.

Fit and Feel

Next, a big aspect of any phone case is how it actually fits and feels. The installation experience was effortless for Mkeke cases. I popped in the phone corners, and that was simply it. A difference here is that the Mkeke clear case provides a snug installation, so you feel the case protecting your phone. I installed the Mkeke clear cases on both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and was equally impressed.

The phone looks extremely pleasing with the case on. While I know it’s not possible, my iPhone 14 Pro’s screen somehow looked bigger and roomier. The same was reflected in the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which by all accounts, is a huge phone by itself. Also, the button covers respond with an excellent tactile click, so you won’t lose the clicky feel.

Moreover, the phones felt comfortable to hold and easily useable. The TPU frame is non-slip, and hence, didn’t fall at all during my use over the course of a week. And if you’re an iPhone 14 Pro Max user, Mkeke cases will offer you the utmost peace of mind.

Daily Usage

Since I used the Mkeke clear cases on the iPhone 14 Pro, and my colleague Pratik used it with his iPhone 14 Pro Max, we did manage to get some usage insights. The biggest one of them is that the case is very comfortable even in the long term. Activities like using social media, entertainment, and gaming don’t tire you out. The phone doesn’t feel bulky due to the Mkeke clear case.

Charging is equally easy as all Mkeke cases are MagSafe-friendly for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The cases are also non-yellowing, so you keep using them for a long time without worrying about them looking shabby in a few months.

These Mkeke clear cases are equally comfortable in pockets. Throughout my time using it, it was extremely portable in my pockets and I was able to carry my phone easily. So if you’re considering a phone case for the longer term, get the Mkeke clear case for your iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max without hesitation.

Durability

Most phone cases are made of cheap materials that aren’t able to protect your phone in case of accidental drops or bumps. However, I was pleased to see that Mkeke cases come with Military Drop Protection and will protect your iPhone 14 Pro/ Pro Max. The air cushions at the corners act like airbags and protect your iPhone from breaking when it falls.

In addition to that, the Mkeke cases also come with a scratch and sweat resistance surface, which is great for daily use. The company promises this through its thousands of hours of testing during manufacturing.

Dual Protection System

Moving on, a big problem that some iPhone users in the past have faced is the back camera lenses being scratched easily. With no solutions from Apple’s camp and the camera modules growing in size with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, Mkeke took it upon themselves to solve the issue. Hence comes the dual protection system.

The Mkeke clear cases come with big 3.5 mm raised camera bezels for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. So, when you place your iPhone on its back on a table, the camera lenses will no longer come in contact with the surface and won’t scratch. For the screen, a 1.9mm raised front bezel running all around comes to the rescue.

As someone who is scared of damaging his iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max, this case came to my rescue. Many accessory makers provide dual protection, but Mkeke has raised the bezels higher to avoid scratches and protect your valued investement.

Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro/ Pro Max Cases Pricing

With all these features, you would think a Mkeke case would be expensive. However, I was pleasantly surprised to see that the Mkeke clear case portfolio starts as low as $16.99 for the standard clear case. While the price bumps up by two dollars for the color gradient cases. But you know what, the price is perfect and worth all the features you get here.

Check out Mkeke clear cases on Amazon (starts at $16.99)

Get Mkeke Cases and Protect Your iPhone 14 Pro

With a vast selection of color options, robust protection, and simplicity, Mkeke’s clear cases for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max impressed me a lot. I went and got myself the standard clear and purple-blue variant of these affordable cases and have been happy since. What about you? What gradients are you going for? Let us know your selection in the comments below.