Having launched the iPhone 12 lineup last month, Apple is reportedly working on its next-gen smartphones that are said to come in similar sizes, but with upgraded camera hardware. According to a new research note from analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13-series will be offered in the same four sizes as the current lineup, but at least the ‘Pro’ models will have upgraded camera specifications, including a six-element f/1.8 ultrawide lens with autofocus.

According to MacRumors, Kuo further claims that the iPhone 14-series, to be launched in 2022, will also ship with the same ultra-wide camera with f/1.8, 6P lens. According to him, Largan is likely to be the major supplier of voice coil motors (VCM) for the new cameras with about 70% of orders for the ‌iPhone 13‌. The company currently supplies around half of the VCM in iPhone 12’s ultra-wide cameras.

Kuo hasn’t offered any more details about Apple’s next-gen iPhones, but a tweet last month from noted tipster, Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), suggests that the iPhone 13-series might have significantly shallower notches than its predecessors. The devices will also reportedly sport 120Hz ProMotion displays and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, according to noted display analyst, Ross Young.

iPhone13 still continues the notch design, but notch is shorter. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Kuo also believes that the ‌iPhone 13‌ is likely to be more popular than the iPhone 12 due to several factors, not the least of which is a more widespread 5G infrastructure globally in 2021. What’s more, a return to the traditional September timeframe for ‌iPhone‌ mass production and the aforementioned improvements to the iPhone 13 camera will also help the company improve its sales over the iPhone 12 models.