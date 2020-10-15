Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 lineup, including four new premium devices, a couple of days ago. The company just shared the key specifications for the phones on its website, skipping on the exact RAM and battery sizes. Well, we have today learned the amount of RAM present aboard all of the iPhone 12 models.

Plist files in Xcode 12.1 beta have revealed that the newly-announced iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are still stuck with 4GB, like the iPhone 11. That’s according to Macrumors, who has published a screenshot showing 6GB of RAM in the iPhone 12 Pro, seemingly confirming an earlier Geekbench listing which also showed 6GB of RAM for the device.

Apple never reveals the amount of RAM on its iPhones or iPads, although, it does do so with its Macbooks and iMacs. What it means is that we have to wait for teardowns or other methods to get to know the exact hardware in Apple’s mobile devices. This year has been no different, with the company announcing only the processor and the amount of storage available on its latest iPhones while skipping all RAM-related information entirely.

With some flagship Android devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Asus ROG Phone 3, shipping with up to 16GB of RAM, the relatively unimpressive amount of memory in the latest flagship iPhones may be a cause of concern when it comes to multitasking, gaming and other memory-intensive tasks. That said, iPhones have rarely been found wanting on the performance front, so it is likely that they will be able to manage just fine with 4-6GB.

Apple on Tuesday announced the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max at its ‘Hi Speed’ virtual event in Cupertino, California. All four devices are powered by the company’s first-ever 5nm mobile chipset, the A14 Bionic, and bring a number of other upgrades over the iPhone 11 lineup.