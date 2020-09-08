This year’s iPhone launch is expected to be delayed. In fact, Apple itself confirmed that the iPhone 12 will launch a few weeks later than usual. Now, a new report from Nikkei is shining some light on what’s going on behind the scenes for the upcoming iPhone 12. According to the report, mass production for the iPhone 12 will start later this month. At least one out of the four iPhone 12 models will ramp up production in September, but that’s still a month later than usual. Alongside these reports, Nikkei also said that Apple’s much rumoured Tile-competitor AirTags are already in the mass production stage.

Nikkei says that the iPhone going into mass production first is the 6.1-inch non-Pro iPhone 12. That makes sense for Apple, since this will be the upgrade to the iPhone 11, which was the company’s most selling iPhone thanks to its $699 launch price. The rest of the iPhones will see production ramp up in October, which is likely why release schedules for the iPhone 12 are probably going to be delayed.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones this year. There are going to be two regular iPhone 12s, a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch variant. Alongside these, there will be a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is the biggest iPhone Apple has ever made. While all iPhone 12 models are expected to come with 5G compatibility, reports suggest only the highest end iPhone 12 Pro Max models will support mmWave 5G. The rest of the line up will use sub-6GHz 5G instead.