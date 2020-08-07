The iPhone 12 series launch is already said to be delayed by a month or so due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Apple will take the wraps off four new iPhone models at the upcoming hardware launch event – two iPhone 12 and two iPhone 12 Pro variants. Now, as per the reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has run into a production issue (via MacRumors) with the non-Pro variants.

All of the upcoming iPhone 12 models will rely on a 7P lens for the ultra-wide camera. The Cupertino giant is sourcing these lenses from two suppliers — Genius Electronic Optical and Largan Precision. What’s the issue, you ask? The coating on these lenses manufactured by Genius has been found to crack during a high-temperature, high-humidity test. This test helps ensure the iPhone’s cameras will continue to work in tropical regions.

The issue has been found in the lower-end 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 variants. While this seems like a substantial issue, Kuo suggests that it won’t further delay the launch of the iPhone 12 series. Apple is looking towards its second supplier, Largan, whose lenses have passed the test, to boost supply in the meantime.

Largan would have to make up for Genius’ blunder to get the non-Pro variant ready in time for launch. Kuo also points out that a massive failure like this could be beneficial for Apple as it’s now going to ask the supplier to lower prices in order to carry forward the business.

The Cupertino giant, if you haven’t already heard, will make the iPhone 12 available to buy in two phases. The non-Pro variants will go on sale ahead of the non-Pro variants – all of which will support 5G connectivity, as per the rumors. Even the vanilla iPhone 12 is now expected to boast an OLED display, a familiar dual-camera module, the A14 Bionic chipset, and a rumored $649 starting price tag.