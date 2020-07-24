Apple has today released the third public beta for iOS 14 and while so far there are no new features, evidence of a 5.4-inch iPhone has been found in the software. Spotted by 9to5Mac, the website noticed a change in the ‘Display Zoom’ feature in iOS 14 to support the claim.

First, a little explanation. The Display Zoom feature in iOS works by making the OS behave as if your iPhone has a smaller screen. Therefore, the icons and text all become bigger. For example, an iPhone 11 Pro Max will behave like an iPhone 11 Pro when Display Zoom is turned on.

However, in iOS 14 Beta 3, 9to5Mac has spotted an even smaller resolution than the 5.8-inch resolution of the iPhone 11 Pro. For the first time, Display Zoom is now available on the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro. iOS 14 scales their resolution down to 960 x 2079 which perfectly fits a 5.4-inch iPhone, the report mentions. That hints towards a smaller, 5.4-inch iPhone coming out this year.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time we have heard reports about Apple’s plans for a smaller iPhone 12. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and an independent Bloomberg report have previously claimed that a smaller iPhone 12 will be coming out this year, and multiple other reports have also mentioned similar things for the new iPhone. From what we know so far, the iPhone 12 series will have four different iPhones, including a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 variants (including one iPhone 12 Pro), and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.