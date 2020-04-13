Every year, without fail, rumours and reports about the next iPhone start doing rounds on the internet months before the actual launch. This year is no different — a new report from Bloomberg has detailed Apple’s product roadmap for the year and given us some information about what to expect from the upcoming iPhone.

For starters, Bloomberg’s report corroborates famed Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo’s prediction that the Cupertino giant will redesign the chassis of the iPhone to make it similar to the iPad Pro. However, while Kuo claimed in his original report that the screen would still be slightly curved, Bloomberg is claiming that it will be flat instead.

According to the report, there will be two iPhone 12 Pro models, which will feature the new LiDAR scanner seen on the latest iPad Pro. Whether this scanner will add on to the existing three cameras or replace one of those is to be seen. Also mentioned in the report is that the ‘Max’ variant of the iPhone 12 Pro will come with a bigger screen than the 6.5-inch display on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, along with a smaller notch this year — finally.

As far as other products are concerned, Bloomberg says there will be a smaller, cheaper HomePod coming this year, along with a new MacBook Pro, Apple TV, iMac, and an entry-level iPad.