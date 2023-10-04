Intel Japan Accidentally Leaks 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh CPU Details

Intel 14th Gen has already made an appearance in the form of Meteor Lake architecture on the mobile CPU lineup, which is launching later this year. We have known for a while that Intel 14th Gen Desktop CPUs are most probably going to be based on a ‘refreshed‘ version of the Raptor Lake architecture, as seen in leaked specifications & architecture from the previous leak from MSI and even Intel’s Showcase event. However, it looks like another leak has surfaced, and this time, it’s from Intel itself! Keep reading to find out all the details.

Intel Japan Leaks Marketing Slides For 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh Desktop CPUs

Intel, in a turn of events, has accidentally leaked marketing material pertaining to the upcoming Raptor Lake Refresh. Three of Intel’s major launches (i5, i7, and i9) will be part of the company’s upcoming 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh desktop CPU lineup. The slides are in Japanese, but a lot can still be interpreted from them. We discuss the leaked specifications for the upcoming Intel 14th-Gen desktop processors, which include the i9-14900K, i7-14700K, and i5-14600K below:

Intel Core i9-14900K

Intel Core i9-14900K Specs Showing 6GHz & 24-Core Count (Source: Intel Japan/VideoCardz)

Starting with the Intel Core i9-14900K, the leak confirms the expected 6.0 GHz boost clock speed with a 24-core configuration. This will be divided into 8 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores. These are referred to as the P-cores & E-cores, respectively.

If you didn’t know, Intel has been using a hybrid performance architecture featuring individual cores specifically designed for performance-oriented tasks & efficiency-oriented tasks, respectively. Provided this information is correct, the 14900K is poised to become Intel’s first 6GHz CPU through a regular version.

Intel Core i7-14700K

Talking about the Intel Core i7-14700K, the leak shows this processor will have a 5.60 GHz boost clock speed. This upcoming Intel 14th Gen Core i7 processor for desktops is mentioned with a 20-core configuration, made up of 8 P-cores & 12 E-cores. When we covered a leak directly concerning this particular i7 model from the Intel 14th Gen lineup, an increased core count was expected.

It seems like the previous leaks have been confirmed here in this fresh leak from Intel Japan! The i7-14700K will feature a higher core count than its predecessor, the i7-13700K (benchmarks for the KF variant here).

Intel Core i5-14600K

Next, the Intel Core i5-14600K has been shown in the leak, featuring a 5.30GHz boost clock speed. The core configuration mentioned for the upcoming Intel 14th Gen desktop i5 CPU is 14 cores, made up of 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores.

Looks like the i5-14600K (and the i9-14900K) of the Intel 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh won’t enjoy an increased core count, while the i7 variant does. Still, the new architecture should bring increased performance and efficiency improvements.

Intel 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh Desktop CPUs Availability

While Intel already showcased the Raptor Lake refresh, we are excited about the release date. Intel should be releasing the 14th Gen Desktop CPUs in Q4 2023. This estimation is based on the release cycle of its predecessors: 12th Gen Alder Lake & 13th Gen Raptor Lake.

It will be interesting to see the architectural innovations that Raptor Lake Refresh brings. There might be new features, too – maybe even an NPU-like chip, such as the Intel Gen3 Movidius 3700VC VPU AI Accelerator found on the new Surface Laptop Studio 2.

What are your thoughts on the leaked specs of the upcoming Intel 14th-generation desktop CPU lineup codenamed Raptor Lake Refresh? Let us know in the comments below.