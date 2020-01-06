CES 2020 is barely even underway and we’ve seen a deluge of news absolutely pour in from almost every major company out there. Now, Intel is joining in with its announcements, and one of the things the company has said at CES, is that its upcoming 10th-generation Core i7 H-series processor will surpass 5GHz in speeds.

That’s a pretty bold claim to make, and it’s noteworthy that the company’s 9th-gen Intel Core i9-9980K maxes out at 5GHz but doesn’t surpass it. It’s also fairly impressive that the company is going to surpass the 5GHz speed on its i7 chip, not on the flagship Core i9 which means that the H-series Core i9 processor will be even more powerful since it’ll have clock speeds higher than its Core i7 counterpart.

The company has reportedly also said that the H-series processors will improve how workloads scale across eight cores, which means we can expect multi-core performance improvements as well.

Intel hasn’t given out any more details about the upcoming H-series processors in its 10th-generation lineup, but this statement is exciting nevertheless. As competition from AMD’s Ryzen line-up increases, Intel does need to pull a few tricks out its sleeve to ensure it doesn’t lose out on the lead it has over AMD in the processor game so far.

We are looking forward to hearing more from Intel about the H-series processors and other stuff the company is working on during its keynote at CES 2020, so stay tuned for more updates.