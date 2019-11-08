AMD has today unveiled new processors under the Ryzen Threadripper name. The Ryzen Threadripper 3960X is a 24-core processor, while the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X is a 32-core beast of a processor.

Both the processors are built on the 7nm process with AMD’s Zen2 core architecture, and feature 88 PCIe 4.0 lanes. AMD claims that the processors are up to 90% better in performance, while also being 66% more power efficient than last-gen processors. The company shared performance jumps achieved with the new Threadripper 3970X across a variety of benchmarks and pro-grade software.

Up to 90% faster performance in Cinebench R20

Up to 47% better performance in Adobe Premiere Pro

Up to 49% better performance in V-Ray

Up to 36% better performance in Unreal Engine

With these new chips, AMD is changing the socket required to actually use them. ZDNet reports that the new sTRX4 socket that the Threadrippers 3960X and 3970X will use offers support for multi-GPU and NVMe arrays, quad channel DDR4, ECC support, and unlocked overclocking.

Speaking about the new processors, AMD Client Compute SVP, Saied Moshkelani, said “With our 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors, AMD is once again raising the performance bar significantly for creators, developers, and PC enthusiasts”. “3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors combine leadership performance and energy efficiency to create the ultimate high-end desktop solution. We are extremely excited to expand our leadership high-end desktop processor family and deliver the world’s fastest processors.”, he added.

The new Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and Ryzen Threadripper 3970X will be available starting November 19.