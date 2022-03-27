Your Next Infinix Smartphone Could Come with a Color-Changing Leather Back!

Smartphone manufacturers have been experimenting with color-changing tech for smartphone back panels over the past couple of years. We saw OnePlus and Vivo showcase their color-changing back panel tech back in 2020. In fact, companies like Realme and Vivo already have smartphones with such color-changing backs in the market. This is currently limited to plastic back panels, though. However, Infinix has now come up with new technology to change the color of a leather-based back panel of smartphones. Here are the details.

Infinix Announces “Future Light-Painting Leather” Technology

Infinix has recently announced a new Future Light-Painting Leather technology that changes the color of its smartphone’s leather-based back panel when exposed to UV or sunlight. We saw the company implement a color-changing technology on its Concept Phone 2021 last year. However, the latest technology enables leather to change colors, unlike the plastic back on the Concept Phone, and is a reversible process, meaning that the leather will revert to its original when the phone is no longer exposed to sunlight.

The company says that it took over six months for its engineers to develop the leather-based color-changing tech. Infinix highlighted that it has integrated “photochromic polymers” into the leather to enable color-changing capabilities. The molecular structures of these photochromic polymers changes when exposed to sunlight, thus, the color-changing scenario!

Infinix also states that as the technology works with the help of sunlight, users can also use stencils to create unique, custom patterns on the back panel. Although these would be temporary, of course. The company also says that it was able to eliminate the leather-yellowing process after extended use by adjusting the leather structure.

Furthermore, as the Future Light-Painting Leather technology relies on UV light, it does not require additional power from the smartphone to work. Hence, it is a passive feature for smartphones and will not affect battery life.

Infinix confirmed that the color-changing leather technology will make its way to the market with its upcoming smartphones. However, it did not reveal any detail about the launch timeline of these devices. So, stay tuned for further updates regarding this. Also, let us know your thoughts on Infinix’s new color-changing leather tech in the comments below.