To develop more advanced fast-charging technologies, phone makers are pushing the limit to the fullest. We have seen Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO release a smartphone with support for 120W fast-charging last year. And now, Chinese smartphone giant Infinix is developing a concept phone with support for 160W fast charging technology in 2021.

Infinix Concept Phone 2021

Announced recently, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 comes with some impressive specs and features, including an 88-degree curved display, triple rear cameras, and support for ultra-flash 160W wired fast-charging technology as well as 50W wireless charging.

160W Fast Charging Support

As you can tell, the USP of this concept device is the super-fast charging capability that takes the battery from 0-100% in merely 10 minutes. Yeah, you read that right! Infinix showcased the feature in a video, which you can check out in the tweet below.

As per the video, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 goes from 0-18% in about 1 minute. So, if you want a quick recharge before going out somewhere, a five-minute charge could provide you with more than 50 percent of battery life. The 4,000mAh battery inside reaches 100% in around 10 minutes, which is insane!

The company says that it has used an 8C battery instead of a traditional 6C battery to achieve this feat. Infinix also integrated its proprietary Super Charge Pump technology that converts the incoming voltage from the USB-C port to the voltage that goes into the device’s battery. The Super Charge Pump technology boasts 98.6 percent efficiency.

Moreover, the device features over 20 temperature sensors onboard that enable it to remain under 40-degree Celcius during constant usage. In the above video, we can see that the temperature of the device remains at 37.3-degree Celcius during the 160W fast-charging test.

Display, Internals, and Cameras

As for the other specs, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with an 88-degree curvature. Under the hood, the device packs a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Turning to the optics, the device features a triple camera setup at the back, which has a color-changing design (similar to OnePlus’ color-changing concept phone) along with the word “Now” written in bold letters. The cameras housed inside a humongous rectangular camera module includes a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP periscope lens with 135mm diameter and up to 60X zoom.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price and availability of the device, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021, as you can tell, is a concept phone as of now. As a result, there is no information on the price and availability details. Plus, there’s a chance that the company might not even release the device in the market. Infinix may integrate its 160W fast-charging technology in upcoming devices, though. Nonetheless, the company may also launch the same device, albeit with a different moniker.