Vivo V23e 5G with 44MP Selfie Camera Launched in India

Vivo has launched the new V23e 5G smartphone, in addition to the recently unveiled V23 5G and the V23 Pro 5G phones in India. The new smartphone acts as a toned-down version of the existing V23 devices and comes with a slim design, camera-centric features, and more. Let us check out all the details.

Vivo V23e 5G: Specs and Features

The Vivo V23e is seen with flat edges, much like on the V23 and the V23 Pro, and a sleek Fluorite AG Glass design. However, there are a few changes. The rear camera hump is different, and instead of a big and protruding one, there’s just a rectangular slab that houses three cameras. The front has a waterdrop notch instead of an iPhone-like wide notch. Plus, it doesn’t feature the color-shift design, which has become the latest trend in the mobile world.

The phone sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. This SoC is also seen on budget devices such as the Redmi Note 11T 5G, the Realme 8s 5G, and even the recent Poco M4 Pro 5G. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with an extended RAM option (up to 4GB).

The camera department has the combination of a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera, which is the main attraction, is rated at 44MP. It comes with features such as Eye AF Selfie to keep the subject in focus, AI Extreme Night for clear and bright selfies, and Steadyface selfie video. Other camera features include multi-style portraits (including Bokeh Flare Portrait), dual-mode videos, Double Exposure to take and combine two photos, AR stickers, slow-motion videos, night mode, and a lot more.

The Vivo V23e 5G comes equipped with a 4,050mAh battery onboard, which supports 44W fast charging. The device runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Additionally, there’s support for 5G SA/NSA bands, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Hi-Res audio, and the standard set of connectivity options.

Price and Availability

The Vivo V23e 5G comes in a single 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option and is priced at Rs 25,990 to take on the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, the Realme 9 Pro+, and more. It comes in Sunshine Gold and Midnight Blue color options.

The smartphone is now available to buy via Flipkart and interested buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards, no-cost EMI options, and a chance to buy Google Nest Mini for Rs 1,999.