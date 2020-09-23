HP has has expanded its All-in-One (AIO) desktop range in India with a couple of new launches, including the AIO 24 and Pavilion AIO 27. In an official press release, the company said that the HP AIO 24 All-in-One PC “blends the power of a desktop with the beauty of a slim, modern display into one dependable device”, while the HP Pavilion All-in-One PC is made to “tackle demanding projects and enjoy movie marathons”.

HP AIO 24

Made with design as its focal point, the HP AIO 24 features a 24-inch display and is powered by 10th-gen Intel Core-i5 processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX330 Graphics. HP didn’t offer much details about the devices, nor are they listed yet on the company’s official India website yet, but the company claims that they’ll offer a premium multimedia experience, from editing photos and videos, to playing games and streaming high-res content. The AIO 24 devices also ship with the company’s own WideVision Full-HD IR Pop-Up Privacy Camera that provides an 88-degree, wide-angle field-of-view.

HP Pavilion AIO 27

The HP AIO 24 All-in-One PC comes with a larger, 27-inch ‘micro-edge’ touchscreen display, and is powered by up to 10th-gen Intel Core-i5 processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX330 Graphics. The device comes with an SSD primary drive and optional secondary HDD for increased storage. Like the AIO 24, it also comes with a HP WideVision Full-HD IR Pop-Up Privacy Camera and supports Alexa voice commands out-of-the-box. The Pavilion AIO 27 also ships with 46mm 5W B&O speakers with wireless HP audio stream for an enhanced audio experience. It additionally comes with a wireless Qi charging pad at the base for both Android and iOS devices.

Pricing and Availability

The HP AIO 24 is available at a starting price of Rs. 64,999, while the Pavilion 27 range starts at Rs. 49,999 for the Core-i3 models. The Core-i5 variants with touchscreen panels, however, start at Rs, 99,999. They are available at all HP World stores and on hp.com/in.