HP Victus 16 and Omen 16 Laptops with an AMD Chip Launched in India

HP has introduced the new Victus 16 and the Omen 16 laptops in India. The new versions of the laptops come with an AMD processor and join the existing models with 13th Gen Intel processors. The laptops also support the OMEN Tempest Cooling mechanism (with three vents) to keep things cool and support a dedicated gaming hub to fulfill your gaming needs. Have a look at the price, features, and more.

HP Victus 16: Specs and Features

The HP Victus 16 has a 16.1-inch display with a Full HD resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 250 nits of brightness. You get an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. There’s also support for 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The laptop is backed by a 70Wh battery with fast charging. As for the I/O ports, there are 2 USB-C ports, 3 USB-A ports, an RJ-45 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an AC smart pin. There’s support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Additionally, the HP Victus 16 comes with a 1080p IR web camera with temporal noise reduction, a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, dual speakers with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, and more. It also has a month’s free Xbox Game Pass subscription.

HP Omen 16: Specs and Features

The HP Omen 16 also has a 16.1-inch QHD display but with a 240Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of brightness, and a 100% sRGB color gamut. The screen is anti-glare and emits low blue light. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, coupled with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It can pack up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

There’s a bigger 83Wh battery with support for fast charging. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home. It comes with the same I/O ports, except there are two USB Type-A ports. Other details like a 1080p camera, dual speakers, a backlit keyboard, and more remain the same. The HP Victus 16 runs Windows 11 Home.

Price and Availability

The HP Victus 16 starts at Rs 86,999 while the HP Omen 16 has a starting price of Rs 1,14,999. Both can be purchased via leading offline and online stores.