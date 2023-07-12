HP Envy x360 15 With IMAX-Supported Display Launched in India

HP has unveiled its all-new x360 15 series laptop under the Envy banner in India. The 2-in-1 laptop is made to offer increased portability and functionality. With hardware specs like up to 13th Gen Intel processor, an IMAX-supported display, and much more, it is crafted with a focused target on content creators. Continue reading to know more.

HP Envy x360 15: Specs and Features

The HP Envy x360 15 is a convertible laptop and ships with both FHD and OLED display options. The top-of-the-line variant comes with a 15.6-inch OLED edge-to-edge micro-glass touch display with a 100% DCI P3 color gamut and 400 nits of brightness. The display is VESA Trueback HDR 500 and Eyesafe certification. There is also a new AI-based IMAX Enhanced certification. It also comes with support for HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen.

The laptop can pack up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (and up to AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU) coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD storage. There’s support for a 5MP HP Wide Vision IR Webcam with Auto frame technology and temporal noise reduction feature. There is a new AI-based Image Signal Processing (ISP) unit for better video output and enhanced clarity during calls and meetings. There’s an option to lock the screen when the user is not around and a manual camera shutter too.

Connectivity-wise, the HP Envy x360 15 supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a DisplayPort, and many more. It also has audio by Bang and Olufsen and is equipped with AI-based HP Presence 2.0 HP Palette software, HP QuickDrop for easy file transfer, skin temperature and system noise in Smart Sense, and more.

The laptop has up to 15 hours of battery life, thanks to a 55Wh battery. It also supports HP Fast Charge via a 90W USB Type-C fast charger. It runs Windows 11 Pro. Additional features of the laptop include the HP Palette software, HP QuickDrop for easy file transfer, skin temperature and system noise in Smart Sense, and more.

Price and Availability

The HP Envy x360 15 starts at Rs 78,999 and you can grab the laptop via the HP online store as well as offline via the HP World Store. The laptop is available in Natural Silver and Nightfall Black color options.