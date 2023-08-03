HP Dragonfly G4 With 13th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched In India

HP has expanded its Dragonfly series in India with the all-new G4 laptops. With these laptops, HP is aiming to provide a capable and premium work laptop experience for hybrid workers in India. The laptops are offering specifications like a 13th Gen Intel core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and much more. Keep reading to know further details about the device.

HP Dragonfly G4: Specs and Features

The HP Dragonfly G4 is available in an i5 and i7 variants and ships with a 13.5-inch WUXGA+ IPS touch display and 400 nits of peak brightness. There is also another variant with a 13.5-inch WUXGA+ IPS SureView anti-glare and BrightView touch display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The device is crafted out of recycled magnesium alloy and comes with a full-size backlit spill-resistant keyboard with HP’s DuraKey technology. Additionally, it weighs under 1kg and is available in Natural Silver and Slate Blue color options.

Under the hood, you can configure the device with up to a 13th Gen Intel core i7-1365U processor along with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe NvMe TLC SSD.

The device can last you for up to 9 hours and when needed, can be fully charged in an hour, thanks to the HP Fast Charge technology. In terms of connectivity, the Dragonfly G4 offers two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an audio combo jack, and a nano-SIM slot. Additionally, there is a 5MP camera with HP Presence and an 88-degree Field of View. There’s support for multi-camera usage, Adjustable Background Blur, and more.

The speakers are tuned by Bang&Olufsen to deliver a premium audio experience. It comes with Windows 11 Pro out of the box. The HP Dragonfly G4 also comes with a plethora of security features like HP Secure Erase, HP Sure Click, HP Sure Sense,

Price and Availability

The HP Dragonfly G4 has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 2,20,000 and can go up to Rs 2,36,494. The device is available for purchase via the official HP online store and select HP retail outlets.