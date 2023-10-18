HP Launches New Pavilion Plus 14 and Plus 16 Laptops in India

HP has launched the new Pavilion Plus 14 and the Pavilion Plus 16 laptops in India. These laptops come with AI capabilities for video calling like HP Presence 2.0, Auto Framing, and the ability to blur the background, among others. Have a look at the price, features, and more details below.

HP Pavilion Plus 16: Specs and Features

The Pavilion Plus 16 has an Intel Evo Certified design and features a 16-inch 2.5K WQXGA display with a variable refresh rate. There’s support for 400 nits of brightness, a 90% screen-to-body ratio, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and IMAX certification.

The laptop can pack a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics. There’s support for 16GB of LPDDR5x-5200 MHz RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMeTM TLC M.2 SSD. The Pavilion Plus 16 is backed by a 68Wh battery with up to 135W power adaptor.

There’s a 5MP IR camera with a manual shutter and Windows Hello. The connectivity options include a Thunderbolt 4 port with USB Type-C, a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a headphone jack, and one AC smart pin. There’s also support for Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. Additional details include dual speakers with Audio by B&O and DTS:X Ultra, and a backlit keyboard. The HP Pavilion Plus 16 runs Windows 11 Home and comes in Warm Gold and Natural Silver color options.

HP Pavilion Plus 14: Specs and Features

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 gets a 14-inch 2.8K display with up to 500 nits of brightness, variable 120Hz refresh rate, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The display is also IMAX-certified. The laptop can include both the 13th Gen Intel CoreTM i7-1355U and an AMD Ryzen 7 7840H chip. There’s support for up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of TB PCIe NVMeTM M.2 SSD.

The I/O port options include a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB Type-A ports, a microphone jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The Pavilion Plus 14 has the same 68Wh battery as the Pavilion Plus 16 and runs Windows 11 Home.

Furthermore, the laptop is equipped with dual stereo speakers (Audio by B&O), an HP Wide Vision 5MP IR camera with temporal noise reduction, a backlit keyboard, and more. The HP Pavilion Plus 16 has Natural Silver and Moonlight Blue color options.

Price and Availability

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 starts at Rs 91,999 and the HP Pavilion Plus 16 has a starting price of Rs 1,24,999.