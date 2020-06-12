Google has announced that a number of its online services, including Search, Google Assistant, and Maps, will now assist users in finding authorized COVID-19 test centers in their towns.

In a press release on Friday, the company said that it has tied up with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide this info. The feature is available in English, as well as local languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.

Announcing the feature, the official Twitter account of Google India said:“Working closely with @ICMRDELHI & @mygovindia, Google Maps, Google Assistant and Search are now beginning to surface testing centers in Hindi, English & 7 regional languages. Before going to a testing center, call the Govt. of India helpline – 1075 & get a doctor’s prescription”.

Working closely with @ICMRDELHI & @mygovindia, Google Maps, Google Assistant and Search are now beginning to surface testing centres in Hindi, English & 7 regional languages. Before going to a testing centre, call the Govt. of India helpline – 1075 & get a doctor’s prescription. pic.twitter.com/VOichzCLH9 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) June 12, 2020

Google Search

Finding information about testing centers on Google search is very easy. You can just search for ‘coronavirus testing’ or ‘COVID testing’ on the app or the website. That will get you the complete list of authorized COVID-19 testing centers around you.

Google Assistant

On Assistant, users will now see a ‘Testing’ tab on the search results page while using keywords like ‘coronavirus testing’. Tapping on that will get you a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and guidance. Do note that the tab will also be available on Google Search.

Google Maps

Meanwhile, searching for the aforementioned keywords on Google Maps will yield a list of nearby testing labs. The service will also offer a link to Google Search for the government-mandated eligibility requirements. On all three apps, Google will show whether the center is run by a private entity or if it is government-owned. This will possibly help you get a better idea of the service and expenditure.

Google claims to have integrated over 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant, and Maps across 300 cities. The company also said it is “working with authorities to identify and add more testing labs located across the country and reiterates that it is important to follow the recommended guidelines that help determine testing eligibility before visiting.”