Right from the moment I had an interaction with “Live Photos” on my iPhone 6s (way back in 2015), I fell in love with the images that come to life when long-pressed. They kind of liven up the memories thanks to the 3-second movement. However, “Live Photos” are almost impossible to share with others. But just when I thought the days of moving photos have lost the appeal due largely to the sharing limitation that Apple has imposed, I stumbled upon a slightly hidden feature that converts Live Photos into videos in iOS 13. And from what I can tell, the new implementation does look really cool. Haven’t given this all-new feature a shot as yet? Here is a quick way to turn live photos into awesome videos on iPhone.

How to Turn Live Photos into Videos on iPhone in iOS 13

Apart from adding some fun elements into live images, this feature has opened the door for them to be shared with anyone – even with the folks who are rocking Android devices. Knowing that we all love to share nice images, it seems apt to provide the needed freedom to the moving photos to travel across the board in their full-on moving glory. With that said, let’s take a look at how it works!

1. Launch Photos app on your iPhone and then head over to the Live Photos folder located inside the Albums tab.

2. Now, choose the live photo that you want to save as a video on your iPhone. And then, tap on the Share button at the bottom left corner of the screen.

3. Next up, swipe up in the share sheet and choose Save as Video.

That’s pretty much it! Now, you can head over to the Albums tab > Videos folder to check the newly converted 2/3-second video.

SEE ALSO: How to Hide Chrome Suggested Articles on iPhone and Android

Save Live Photos As Videos with Ease on iPhone…

It indeed feels great to share live images with your friends and loved ones. To me, they are a nice way to relive memories. That’s why I’m glad that Apple has introduced a native way to convert moving photos into videos. And I think that a lot of iPhone users are going to appreciate this nifty little addition to the iOS 13. Anyway, what’s your take on it? I would love to know it in the comments down below.