New iPhone 17 Renders Reveal Pill-Shaped Cameras Across Entire Lineup

Ajaay Srinivasan
Purported CAD renders of the iPhone 17 series with pill-shaped cameras at the back
Image Credit: X/ @MajinBuOfficial
In Short
  • Latest CAD renders of the alleged iPhone 17 models point to a camera redesign across the lineup.
  • The renders reveal a thin pill-shaped bar for the iPhone 17 Air, while the Pro models will feature wider, rectangular camera modules.
  • However, the standard iPhone 17 could retain the same vertical camera layout as iPhone 16.

Based on the leaks and rumors that have come out yet, we know that the iPhone 17 series is going to be a substantial upgrade over its predecessor, at least in terms of design. Some pointed to a smaller Dynamic Island on the front. Others hinted that the new series will feature aluminum frames across the lineup. One thing that has been up in question, however, has been the rear design on the iPhone 17 and based on the latest CAD render, it appears that Apple is going for pill-shaped cameras across all models.

Established leaker Majin Bu has recently shared a series of CAD renders, claiming to be that of the upcoming iPhone 17 models. Judging by these renders, it appears that all models of the iPhone 17 lineup will feature pill-shaped cameras.

They showcase different cameras designs for the regular iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new slim iPhone 17 Air. The latter three may have a horizontally-aligned wider, rectangular camera modules. But the standard model will stick with the vertical pill module, like the iPhone 16.

CAD renders of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max
Image Credit: X/ @MajinBuOfficial

As you can see in the image, the Pro models have a wider module at the top with rounded corners. The Air, on the other hand, distinguishes itself with a slimmer module. This module could feature a single camera on the left and the flash + mic combo on the right. If that’s true, this particular model will look extremely similar to Google’s Pixel 9 (review). However, that may not be the case for the regular or Pro models.

The latest renders are in line with recent concepts from FrontPageTech and other leakers. Besides the camera layout, the renders also hint at the speculated glass + aluminum design on the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. This is believed to extend the phones’ durability and may also make the Pro models distinctive from the standard ones.

If these renders turn out to be true, we might be looking at the biggest design change since the iPhone 11. This design may not only be part of the iPhone 17, but may be reflected in subsequent iterations. That’s because, Apple doesn’t usually change designs drastically year-after-year.

What do you think about the upcoming iPhone 17 camera design? Is it something you want to see on your next iPhone? Let us know in the comments.

Ajaay Srinivasan

Ajaay's love affair with technology started young, with the Nokia N-Gage piquing his interest. Since 2016, he's channeled his passion for tech into crafting explainers and guides on iOS, macOS, Android, social media, privacy & cybersecurity, and AI. When it's time to unplug, Ajaay enjoys playing EAFC, unwinding to music on a pair of open-backs, building his dream audiophile gear, or watching Arsenal struggle to keep a clean sheet.

