Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Leak Hints At Another Free 4-Star Character Reward

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 rewarded players with 20 free pulls and a free 4-star character, something very few gacha games have done in the past. Just before that, Honkai Star Rail also rewarded a free 5-star character, Dr. Ratio, in version 1.6. Now, new leaks reveal that Honkai Star Rail 2.1 will also give free characters. Image Courtesy: Honkai Star Rail (Edited by: Sanmay Chakrabarti)

Recent leaks via Dim Leaks reveal that Honkai Star Rail 2.1 will again feature a free 4-star character selector, like version 2.0 does. According to the leak, players will be able to choose between Gallagher, Misha, Xueyi, Hanya, Guinaifen, Luka, Lynx, and Yukong. Guinaifen and Yukong are also featured in the 2.0 free character selector, and Lynx and Yukong can already be received for free in the game.

However, the free character selector in HSR 2.0 was also changed before the version release, so take this leak with a grain of salt.

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot (Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarty)

Gallagher can be a solid pick among the characters as he is the upcoming new 4-star character, featuring an offensive healing kit. Xueyi is also an amazing sub-DPS with a unique kit and can be a great pick among the free 4-star characters if you have Ruan Mei. Let us know which character you would like to pick from the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 character selector in the comments.