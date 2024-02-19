Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Leaks: New Planar Ornaments Revealed

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 was one of the biggest updates in the game’s history, introducing 3 new playable characters, an entire new world, and 2 new Relic sets. The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 version is gearing up to be an equally bigger update, featuring some of the most sought-after character reruns, and new fan-favorite characters in the banners. Recent Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks also reveal that new Planar Ornament sets are coming with the upcoming version.

Leaks via Dim Leaks have revealed that two new Planar Ornament Sets — Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation and Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm. Both Planar Ornaments are coming with the HSR 2.1 update.

Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation: Wearer’s Crit Damage increases by 4%, up to 10 times when enemies are defeated.

Wearer’s Crit Damage increases by 4%, up to 10 times when enemies are defeated. Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm: Wearer’s attack increases by 12%. After entering battle, if at least one ally follows the same path as the wearer, then the wearer’s Crit Rate increases by 12%.

The two new Planar Ornaments in HSR 2.1 are geared towards DPS and Sub-DPS characters. The Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation set looks very impressive and I can already imagine most DPS and Hyper Carry characters running it, especially in Pure Fiction, where the 40% Crit Damage increase is easily available.

Image Courtesy: In-game screenshot (Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarty)

The Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm Ornament set seems to be geared towards Sub-DPS characters, mainly DoT teams. This set is also perfect for Acheron, as she is a Nihility DPS, and her Traces Abilities require other Nihility characters in the same team.

New Planar Ornament Sets can also mean a new World in the Simulated Universe 2.1, although we don’t have any leaks supporting this claim. Share your thoughts about the new leaked Planar Ornament sets and which characters you think they will work best with.