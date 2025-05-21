Google Search Gets “AI Mode” to Change How You Surf the Web

The AI integration in Google Search has been growing rapidly, especially since the introduction of AI Overviews last year. Now, Google is dialing it up to eleven with the new AI Mode for Google search, which is now live for all users in the US without any opt-in.

AI Mode merges several multimodal capabilities of Gemini 2.5 with Google search. This will offer deep research for long tail and specific queries, like when you search “places to eat Sushi that are not overcrowded, affordable, and on my way home from work”. AI Mode will use, “query fan-out technique” to break down what you are looking for and provide well-curated results to you.

This Deep Search mode can handle hundreds of queries at once, to show results that you wouldn’t be able to find otherwise. It will also integrate Gemini Live capabilities. Just press the Search Live option, and you can show Google what you need help with and get answers in real time. It will also share links to relevant websites, videos, forums, and more.

AI Mode will also feature agentic capabilities, thanks to Project Mariner. This will allow you to simply search for “Two movie tickets for Minecraft in a theatre near me this evening.” Google will handle the rest, crawling through websites for the right price. Even fill in the details for you. So all you have to do is pay at the checkout page, and you’re done.

Google is partnering up with Ticketmaster, StubHub, Resy, and Vagaro to make this agentic feature a more seamless experience. Moreover, it will even act as your shopping guide. It will suggest the right product that you might be looking for, and even purchase it for you using Google Pay when the price matches your alert, thus taking away the stress of constantly checking the website for price drops.

Lastly, the AI Mode will offer a more personalized search experience tailored to your previous searches. You can opt in to connect the rest of the Google services with AI Mode for even more immersive and specialized search results. But as Google highlighted, you can always opt out of this if you don’t feel comfortable using this feature.

Aside from these changes, AI Mode can show custom graphs and visuals based on your searches. If you are native to the US, you should start seeing the AI mode in Search starting today when you head over to Google. Some other features Google went over in their I/O are available if you opt for AI Mode in Google Labs.