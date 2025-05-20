Google Beam is Here to Turn Your Hologram Dreams into a Reality

Ever since the first Star Wars landed in theatres, we have all dreamed of a future where we can use holograms to talk to people using their 3D models. Well, Google is now set to turn this sci-fi dream into a reality with Google Beam.

At Google I/O 2025, the search giant talked about Google Beam, which will let you place 3D video calls with the help of a “state-of-the-art AI volumetric video model” along with a light field display and will be powered by Google Cloud. All this will allow the other person to appear in a 3D perspective, no matter which angle you look from.

Image Credit: Google

It was previously showcased as Project Starline back in 2021, but has now been renamed, given that the focus has shifted from specialized hardware to using advanced AI models. Beam will still require some help from hardware, as it will use 6 cameras to capture the subject from different angles. Then the AI will swoop in to merge the multiple streams into a single coherent representation.

Image Credit: Google

If that’s not all, Google can stream all this data at 60 frames per second. The company shared that they have partnered with HP to turn this distant dream into reality. The first Google Beam device will be available for early adopters by the end of this year. However, there is still no confirmation on the price of this hardware, as well as any special requirements.

The Star Wars fan in me is giddy with excitement. This is still far from the hologram we have seen in movies, but it is a step in the right direction. Soon enough, we might be able to stream a 3D plan of the Death Star with friends.