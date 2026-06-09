Xenoblade Genesis Announced as Next Mainline Series Game, Coming 2027

Nintendo Direct livestream showcased a surprising new title that sent the JRPG fans into celebration mode, Xenoblade Genesis. This is going to be the mainline entry in Monolith Soft’s beloved RPG franchise and is set to launch in 2027. After years of speculation on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the series has finally moved forward with a brand-new story and fresh characters.

The trailer for Xenoblade Genesis focused heavily on cinematic storytelling that introduced players to a world that looks starkly different from the previous titles. For a franchise known for massive worlds and emotional storytelling, Xenoblade Genesis will hopefully be Nintendo’s biggest RPG reveal of the year.

Xenoblade Genesis Marks A New Beginning in the Franchise in Nintendo Direct Trailer Reveal

Instead of continuing the numbered naming convention as started by the Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy, the new game appears to give players a brand-new start. The game trailer shown at the Nintendo Direct event hinted at an entirely new narrative. Now, the fans are suggesting that the game could serve as a prequel to the previous adventures, while some also believe that it will be a new storyline for a separate adventure.

The game footage showcased several new protagonists, dramatic cutscenes, and the environment ranging from urban landscapes to natural settings. One of the biggest talking points in the trailer was the school-like setting that sets it apart from the traditional sci-fi fantasy blend in the earlier games.

Nintendo still remains tight-lipped about the plot, but the tone of the trailer suggests that Xenoblade Genesis will tackle some philosophical themes, complex human emotions, and world-altering conflicts.

Fans are already speculating that the game will feature massive worlds, it will have improved visuals, and a smoother performance compared to the previous titles. The community is overly excited for this upcoming title, and the longtime fans praised Monolith Soft for continuing to support Nintendo’s most respected RPG series.

So, that is all about the latest upcoming title, Xenoblade Genesis. While you wait for the new game, consider checking out other game announcements such as the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Dark Arise DLC. So what are your thoughts on this new title? Let us know in the comments below.