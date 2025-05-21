Imagen 4: Google’s New AI Image Generator Can Now Spell Accurately

Google is showing off its AI chops at its annual I/O developer conference. The company has taken the curtains off their new media generation tools. This includes their new and improved Imagen 4 AI image generator, along with the Lyria 2 model to create high-quality audio and the SynthID detector to filter out AI images from the original ones.

Starting with Imagen 4, the image generation tool has been improved to generate stunning images with immaculate detail like “intricate fabrics, water droplets, and animal fur, and excels in both photorealistic and abstract styles.” Imagen 4 can also deliver faster results, in a variety of different aspect ratios, and up to 2k resolutions. So, images generated by Imagen 4 can be printed and used for posters and such.

Another change Google has made over Imagen 3 here is the significant improvement in spelling and typography. So, this means no more gibberish text on your creations. You can see how good it is in the provided image samples.

Image Credit: Google Image Credit: Google Image Credit: Google Image Credit: Google

If you want to try out Imagen 4, then it is available in the Gemini app, Whisk, Vertex AI, and other Google Workspace apps. The company also teased an even faster version of Imagen 4, which will be 10 times faster than Imagen 3 in terms of generating images. There is currently no information for when this model will be available for use.

Google also talked about Lyria 2, their Music generation sandbox. It brings a “set of experimental tools, which can spark new creative possibilities and help artists explore unique musical ideas.” Lyria 2 is now going to be available for YouTube Shorts creators along with Vertex AI enterprise members.

Image Credit: Google

To make sure that all this AI creativity doesn’t harm real-life creators, Google is also introducing the SynthID detector. It is a “verification portal to help people identify AI-generated content.” You can upload a piece of content here, and it will check whether the file has SynthID in it or not. SynthID is a watermark added to any creation made using Google’s AI tools.