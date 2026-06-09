Helldivers Movie Seeks New Lead as Jason Momoa Exits Project Before Production Kicks Off

Earlier, Sony greenlit the live-action movie adaptation of Arrowhead Game Studios’ popular video game franchise, Helldivers. Jason Momoa, the DC and Dune star, was tapped to play the lead role in the upcoming Helldivers movie adaptation. In a sudden turn of events, it has now been confirmed that Jason Momoa has departed the Helldivers project today, and Sony is seeking a new lead.

Jason Momoa Exits Upcoming Helldivers Movie Adaptation as Sony Hunts New Lead

According to Deadline‘s latest report, Jason Momoa is reportedly leaving the live-action movie adaptation of Helldivers, directed by Justin Lin. And the exact reason behind Jason Momoa’s unexpected exit remains unclear at the moment. Sony hasn’t yet disclosed the official details about Jason Momoa’s exit at the time of writing.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures (via X/@Wario64)

Since Jason Momoa is juggling a packed schedule as he is involved in DC’s Supergirl as Lobo, Minecraft Squared as Garett Garrison, Blanka in Street Fighter, and Duncan Idaho in Dune 3, he may have opted to exit the Helldivers movie.

Thankfully, the Helldivers movie adaptation hasn’t been cancelled. The new report claims that Sony is actively looking for a new star to lead the Helldivers movie now. While Sony hasn’t shared any information about Jason Momoa’s potential replacement, fans have begun pouring in their thoughts all over social media.

“Give the role to Alan Ritchson; he has the capacity to be cool as well as funny,” a Helldivers fan said. Another fan suggested the WWE star turned actor, Dave Bautista: “Give this part to Dave Bautista if you want and need someone big and muscular. He’d be good.”

Since The Boys TV show ended recently, a majority of fans want to see the star Karl Urban leading the Helldivers movie. “A new face that just screams ‘cannon fodder for democracy, ‘ Karl Urban would eat this!” another fan added.

While most fans want to see a big Hollywood star as the lead of the Helldivers, a part of the Helldivers fandom believes the movie doesn’t need a popular face. One fan expressed his honest thoughts about Jason Momoa’s exit: “Good. Not a good fit for the series at all. You shouldn’t get big expensive names for Helldivers, it should be a bunch of great character actors who are constantly dying and being replaced every 10-30 minutes.”

As fans keep sharing their picks for the lead star of the new Helldivers movie, we expect Sony to officially announce Jason Momoa’s departure and reveal the new star very soon. Until then, let us know who you think should lead the upcoming Helldivers movie in the comments below.