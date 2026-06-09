Dragon’s Dogma 2 Dark Arisen DLC Announced, Coming This October

After a massive amount of rumors, speculation, and endless fan theories, Capcom has finally showcased the highly anticipated Dragon’s Dogma 2 Dark Arisen DLC. This game was announced in the Nintendo Direct event and has instantly hyped up the buzz in the community. With a promising brand-new region to explore and fresh challenges to overcome, Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLC will be another epic chapter in Capcom’s fantasy TPG universe.

A Frozen New Frontier Awaits in Dragon’s Dogma 2 Dark Arisen DLC Releasing October 9

The reveal trailer of Dragon’s Dogma 2 Dark Arisen DLC in Nintendo Direct showed a mysterious snow-covered region that has never appeared in the base game. The game will launch alongside the game’s Nintendo Switch 2 version on October 9, 2026. Although a full breakdown of the expansion content is yet to arrive, the short teaser showcased icy landscapes, frozen settlements, and some terrifying wilderness.

Your unwritten epic begins! Arise and reclaim your heart in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, launching on #NintendoSwitch2 October 9th. pic.twitter.com/5N7DBE56Qc — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) June 9, 2026

There will be a ton of enemies lurking within the harsh northern-style environment. This expansion will introduce the legendary Bitterblack Isle and add more content after the endgame. The teaser showcases new craftable weapons and armor that will aid in taking down powerful monsters and slaying the dragons.

You can choose from a Fighter class, specializing in close-range combat, a Mage who is skilled in spell-casting, or a Thief, who is skilled in dexterity. You can further lead up to three pawns who deal damage to smaller enemies, while dealing with the boss yourself. There are also some mechanics to climb the monsters to strike their weak points in the Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLC.

Currently, there is no announcement of its exclusivity to the Nintendo platform and players expect it to arrive on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC as well.

The community has well received Dragon’s Dogma 2 Dark Arisen DLC and the reaction is overwhelmingly positive. A lot of players were surprised by this expansion reveal and some even joked about the years of ‘copium‘ paid off.