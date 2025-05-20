Gemini Live Camera and Screen Sharing Rolling out to All on Android and iOS

Google has introduced several new capabilities to Gemini AI in the past few months, but one of the most awaited features that recently rolled out to some users is live camera and screen sharing. The feature was added to Gemini Live to see your screen or use your phone’s cameras to answer all your queries. It rolled out last month to Pixel phones, but Google has just announced the feature will be expanding to everyone today.

Google has announced at Google I/O 2025 that Gemini Live Camera and Screen Sharing features will be expanding to all Android and iOS devices. The features will be available via the Gemini app (Free) starting today.

Image Credit: Google

We tested Gemini’s Live Camera and Screen Sharing capabilities not too long ago, and it was more of a work in progress at the time. However, the demo we saw on stage at the Google I/O keynote saw the presenter ask Gemini silly questions and was corrected for the same.

Similarly, you could share your screen with Gemini, and it will answer all your questions, use on-device utilities like setting up a Calendar event, reminders, and more.

Google also says that Gemini Live will soon integrate with other apps, including the Google suite. The search giant already announced in The Android Show last week that Gemini Live is coming to Android Auto very soon.

