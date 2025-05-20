Home > News > Gemini Live Camera and Screen Sharing Rolling out to All on Android and iOS

Gemini Live Camera and Screen Sharing Rolling out to All on Android and iOS

Abubakar Mohammed
Google Gemini Live Camera on Stage during Google I/O
Image Credit: Google
In Short
  • Announced at I/O 2025, Google is bringing Gemini screen sharing and live camera features to more users.
  • The screen sharing and live camera features are rolling out to both Android and iOS users starting today.
  • The Live Camera feature uses your phone's camera to answer your questions about your surroundings.

Google has introduced several new capabilities to Gemini AI in the past few months, but one of the most awaited features that recently rolled out to some users is live camera and screen sharing. The feature was added to Gemini Live to see your screen or use your phone’s cameras to answer all your queries. It rolled out last month to Pixel phones, but Google has just announced the feature will be expanding to everyone today.

Google has announced at Google I/O 2025 that Gemini Live Camera and Screen Sharing features will be expanding to all Android and iOS devices. The features will be available via the Gemini app (Free) starting today.

Gemini Live Camera and Screen Share Availability during I/O stage
Image Credit: Google
Also Read: Google Brings Enhanced Accessibility with Gemini on Android and Chrome

We tested Gemini’s Live Camera and Screen Sharing capabilities not too long ago, and it was more of a work in progress at the time. However, the demo we saw on stage at the Google I/O keynote saw the presenter ask Gemini silly questions and was corrected for the same.

Similarly, you could share your screen with Gemini, and it will answer all your questions, use on-device utilities like setting up a Calendar event, reminders, and more.

Google also says that Gemini Live will soon integrate with other apps, including the Google suite. The search giant already announced in The Android Show last week that Gemini Live is coming to Android Auto very soon.

What are your thoughts on the new Gemini camera and Screen Sharing features arriving on more Android devices and iOS? Let us know in the comments.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

