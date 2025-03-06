Google Search Gets a Dedicated ‘AI Mode’ Despite AI Overviews’ Hallucinations

Google is rolling out an experimental “AI Mode” on Google Search which is powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.0 model. It expands on AI Overviews and can handle queries that require advanced reasoning and further exploration.

For example, in comparison queries and while learning about new concepts, users generally ask follow-up questions. So instead of making multiple search queries, users can continue the conversation in the new AI Mode.

From the looks of it, Google’s AI Mode seems pretty similar to Perplexity and ChatGPT Search. It offers web links and citations. You can also upload images to ask multimodal queries. Google says, AI Mode is designed to “ask complex, multi-part questions and ask follow-ups to dig deeper.”

Image Credit: Google

In a way, the AI mode in Google Search employs a multistep approach to devise a plan, perform searches to find the latest information, and then come up with a nuanced answer. Unlike AI Overviews which is instantly generated, AI Mode takes some time to produce the final answer.

Currently, the AI Mode in Google Search is rolling out to Google One AI Premium subscribers. However, you need to turn on AI Mode in Search Labs manually. You can also visit google.com/aimode to use the new Search feature right away.

Google has not yet made AI Mode the default search interface which is good news for users. Search queries will default to the “All” tab, however, you can switch to the AI Mode from the search bar on the left side.

It’s worth noting that Google’s AI Overviews is not reliable as it often generates false information. Despite Google claiming that AI Overviews is one of the most popular Search features, users are finding ways to disable AI Overviews.

Apart from that, Google stated that Gemini 2.0 is now powering AI Overviews in the US and it can handle harder questions including “coding, advanced math and multimodal queries.”