Home > News > Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Brings Jetski, Thumb Wrestling, and Even Flying a Plane in New Game

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Brings Jetski, Thumb Wrestling, and Even Flying a Plane in New Game

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Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
Image Credit: Nintendo
In Short
  • Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is releasing on October 22, 2026.
  • The sequel to Nintendo Switch Sports is exclusively available on Nintendo Switch 2.
  • Nintendo Switch Sports Resort will feature 12 new sports games from Archery to Thumb Wrestling.
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Nintendo is continuing the legacy of its iconic Wii Sports sim games with new installments. After delivering Nintendo Switch Sports in 2022, the Nintendo team is now back with a brand-new sequel in the Wii Sports series, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, tailored for Switch 2 with new games that use the latest Joycon technology.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on October 22

Nintendo has announced the all-new Nintendo Switch Sports Resort today at the Nintendo Direct event. The sequel to Nintendo Switch Sports is confirmed to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 22, 2026.

The Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is taking us on a trip back to Wuhu Island, which is packed with 12 new sports games. You now play Archery, Basketball, Bowling, Boxing, Golf, Jump Rope, Power Cruising, Plane, Skateboarding, Table Tennis, Tennis, Thumb Wrestling, and Volleyball with the intuitive motion controls of Switch 2 Joy-Cons.

A playable gameplay of the Thumb Wrestling game was also shown during the livestream which uses the Joycon like an actual thumb and the ZR buttons to pin down enemy thumbs. It was also shown that you can rigorously shake the Switch 2 controller to break free when you’re pinned down by another thumb.

However what’s more exciting is that you can hold the Joycon like a paper plane and fly an actual Prop Plane across the sandy beaches like an actual airplane. You can tilt the controllers to turn your plane or maybe do a full 360. What’s more exciting is the Power Cruising game which lets you ride a Jetski using both Joycons as a functional handle to rev up speed and turn between obstacle rings that you can jump through.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort will be out later this year and we’ll keep you updated with its price once pre-orders are live on the Nintendo Online Store.

That said, are you excited to play these new sports games on your Switch 2? Let us know in the comments below.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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