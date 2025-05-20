Google’s NotebookLM App is Here to Turn Your Notes into Podcasts

Ever since the story broke out about NotebookLM and its incredibly real-sounding podcasts, people have been demanding that Google bring the service as an app on mobile devices. We reported that the app is in the works and might come out soon at the start of the month. Now, it is finally here. The NotebookLM app is now out on the Android and iPhone, so you can download it right away.

As you would expect, the app works quite similarly to the desktop version but makes things a little simpler. You can upload from various sources, like PDF, Website, YouTube, or any other copied text. Once you’ve added the sources, NotebookLM will perform its AI magic to break down the topic for you.

Also Read: NotebookLM Now Lets You Add Relevant Sources From the Web

Image Credit: Google via Play Store

You’ll also see an option for Audio overviews, which essentially turns the notes into a mildly engaging podcast hosted by two AI hosts. A feature that has become a hot-button issue in various AI debates lately. But if you don’t care about that and just want to listen to a podcast on your history lesson, then you’ll love this feature.

Hands-On with Google’s NotebookLM App

Having the app available for my iPhone, I decided to give it a shot, since I loved using NotebookLM when it first came out. I was curious how Google would manage to transition the experience from desktop to mobile, and to my surprise, they have done a pretty good job.

The app is simple, divided into three categories: Summarize, Chat, and Studio. The first tab is where you can add a new source and see a list of everything you have added so far. As a narcissist, I shared a link to one of my own articles on Skype’s short but sad demise. The app processed the article, showing its summary in the chat tab where I can ask follow-up questions.

Also Read: NotebookLM Now Lets You Customize AI Podcasts and the Results are Unreal

If you are more of an auditory learner, then you’ll love the Studio section. Here’s where you can turn the source into the notorious podcast I’ve been raving about. It is a mildly engaging program hosted by two AI voice models who sound very uncanny valley. It’s weird every time I listen to these two because they sound so real, but I know they aren’t.

If you opt for the Interactive option, you can chime in as a guest caller to ask follow-up questions. After trying it out for myself, I’d say it is a hit or a miss thing. Sometimes, it works flawlessly without a hitch. While in some instances, the app crashed on me, or the audio overview just wouldn’t play at all.

That said, it is still a great way to learn and explore new topics during your commute or while relaxing. I wish it were a thing back in my student days. But now that it is here, I highly recommend that you try out the NotebookLM app on your phone and let us know what you think about it.