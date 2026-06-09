The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Announced, Coming This Year on Switch 2

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time continues to sit on the throne as the no.1 highest-rated game of all time on Metacritic, even after nearly four decades. Now, that’s about to change as Nintendo has officially announced a ground-up remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Is Releasing in 2026

Nintendo has finally released the long-awaited remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time at the Nintendo Direct event today. Nintendo has also announced that Ocarina of Time is scheduled for a 2026 release and is exclusively available on Nintendo Switch 2. A teaser for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was also shared today, which you can watch in the X post below:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will be reborn on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/t3qz5IVv5u — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 9, 2026

The new teaser doesn’t feature any gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. Instead, it tells the tale of Link, the boy without a fairy companion, born in the mysterious lands of Hyrule. In case you didn’t know, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time came out in 1988. This is also the first 3D Legend of Zelda game, and now it has been rebuilt from scratch for the modern Nintendo audience.

Although Nintendo hasn’t disclosed any release date for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, we can expect it to arrive in the final months of 2026. September 2026 is already packed with many AAA releases. Let’s wait and see if Nintendo can go toe-to-toe against the gargantuan GTA 6 in November, or the remake will likely be released in the Holiday season.

The greatest Zelda game of all time is being reborn for a new generation to experience. Having said that, what do you think about The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake from Nintendo? Let us know in the comments below.